Steven Gerrard is preparing to raid his former club Rangers as Aston Villa are set to table a bid for Joe Aribo this summer, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 25-year-old midfielder was pivotal in Gerrard’s Rangers side winning the Scottish Premiership last season and has again been huge in their journey to the Europa League final.

Rangers are preparing for the big finale in Seville this week, but the club are also facing the possibility of losing Aribo this summer.

Gerrard remains a big fan of the midfielder and is pushing to take him to Aston Villa ahead of next season.

And it has been claimed that the Midlands club are preparing to make an offer for the Rangers star in the summer.

Villans are ready to go in with a bid of £7m to snare Aribo away from the Glasgow giants in the next transfer window.

The midfielder has a year left on his contract at Ibrox and it could be the summer for Rangers to cash in on him.

However, if Rangers win the Europa League and reach the group stage of the Champions League for next season they will have more financial latitude to keep hold of their best players.

Gerrard wants Aribo at Villa Park but the result of the Europa League final on Wednesday is likely to have a bearing on the midfielder’s future at Ibrox.