Burnley shot-stopper Nick Pope has sympathised with fellow goalkeeper Illan Meslier for his mishap against Arsenal, insisting he did not want to see it happen to the Leeds United custodian.

Meslier took an errant touch which allowed Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah to slot in the first goal in the Whites’ match against the Gunners last weekend.

That goal contributed to Leeds’ loss and, combined with a defeat against Chelsea in their next match, they remained stuck in the relegation zone.

Burnley are Leeds’ rivals in the relegation dogfight, but Pope stressed that the bonding amongst goalkeepers is still strong.

As such Pope was not happy to see the mistake committed by Meslier and thinks a goalkeeper needs to be ready for anything that is thrown at them in the game.

“That goalkeepers’ union is still super strong”, Pope told the Daily Telegraph.

“You never want to see a goalkeeper get tackled and make a mistake like that.

“You have to be prepared for anything but if I have three quiet games, happy days.

“Anything else, I will be ready.”

Meslier will be looking to produce a solid performance between the sticks this afternoon when Leeds play host to Brighton in what could be a key game in their fight against the drop.