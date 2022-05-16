Newly-promoted Premier League outfit Bournemouth are looking to rival Southampton in the race to sign Bartlomiej Dragowski from Fiorentina, according to talkSPORT.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has played second fiddle to Pietro Terracciano this season, featuring in nine games overall.

However, Dragowski’s stock has not dropped and he is still considered by many clubs to be a superb shot-stopper.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton have been linked with wanting to sign the Poland international and they are expected to be in the market for a goalkeeper in the summer.

However, Scott Parker’s Bournemouth, who clinched automatic promotion to the Premier League following a second-place finish in the Championship, are also keeping an eye on the goalkeeper.

Dragowski signed for Fiorentina from Polish outfit Jagiellonia Bialystok in 2016 and has so far been involved in 86 games for the Italians.

Fiorentina could let him move on for the right price when the summer transfer window opens.

And the two south coast Premier League clubs could battle for the signature of the shot-stopper.