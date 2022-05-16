Newcastle United linked Ivan Perisic is waiting for a concrete offer from the Premier League, it has been claimed in Italy.

Perisic has been left annoyed by Inter’s decision to leave it late to offer him a new contract as his current deal approaches its expiry date at the end of the season.

Inter’s proposed offer is short of what the €6m per year wage demands the midfielder has at the moment and talk of interest from Juventus is wide off the mark.

For the moment, Perisic is not keen to sign the terms on offer from Inter and wants to consider other proposals.

And according to the Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Croatian is waiting for a call from clubs in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old is interested in playing in England and came close to joining Manchester United during Jose Mourinho’s spell.

Newcastle have reportedly offered him lucrative terms, but it is unclear if he is ready to join the Magpies.

Chelsea have also been linked with Perisic, who is an attractive target on a free transfer this summer.