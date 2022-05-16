Real Madrid have been in contact with the representatives of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who would prefer to join Liverpool this summer.

The midfielder is expected to move on from Monaco in the next transfer window and some of the biggest names in world football are interested in signing him.

Paris Saint-Germain have been keen to take him to the French capital, but it is the interest from Liverpool that has turned his head.

It has been claimed that Jurgen Klopp loves Tchouameni and the midfielder has given a move to Anfield priority ahead of the new season.

But Real Madrid have long been interested in him and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the club are back in the race to sign him.

Liverpool have the edge in the race over Real Madrid, but the club are again in contact with his representatives.

The Spanish giants are in the ears of the midfielder’s entourage and are trying to turn his head towards a move to Madrid.

The Merseyside giants are in pole position to sign Tchouameni but Real Madrid are not out of the race just yet.

The two sides have more battles ahead of them other than the Champions League final later this month.