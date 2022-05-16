Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat has admitted that his side’s financial situation will not allow them to keep hold of players such as Sasa Kalajdzic, who has attracted interest from clubs including Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Although the hitman missed a large chunk of the current campaign through injury, he still has managed six gaols and eight assists from 15 Bundesliga appearances so far this season and is on the transfer radars of several clubs across Europe.

German giants Bayern Munich are interested in a swoop for him, while the Premier League duo of Newcastle and West Ham are also in the race for his services, with the striker’s current deal at the Mercedes -Benz Arena set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Amidst growing transfer interest in their star, Stuttgart sporting director Mislintat has stressed how much of a key player Kalajdzic has been for the club since he joined.

“Since the very first time he [Kalajdzic] has been with us, I think we have seen with what energy and emotion he has always performed for us and what an important factor he has been”, an emotional Mislintat told German broadcaster Sudwestrundfunk.

However, Mislintat admitted that his side cannot always hold on to all of their top-quality players owing to their financial situation, especially when their economic model relies on raising funds from player sales.

“If these players [like Kalajdzic and Borna Sosa] develop such quality here, we cannot keep them with our economic conditions.

“Especially not when we are dependent on transfer proceeds.”

A new striker is at the top of the summer transfer wish list for both Newcastle and West Ham and it remains to be seen whether either of the two clubs provides him with a pathway to the Premier League in the forthcoming window.