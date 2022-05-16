Simon Jordan has slammed some Leeds United fans for turning against owner Andrea Radrizzani and the board that got them back into the Premier League after 16 years.

Leeds are in real danger of being relegated from the Premier League this season and in their last home game on Sunday against Brighton, some fans turned their ire towards the hierarchy.

They chanted in support of their former manager Marcelo Bielsa, who was sacked in February, and demanded the board be sacked for putting the club in such a predicament this season.

Jordan stressed that it is hard to understand the Leeds fans turning against the owner Radrizzani and the board as they were the ones who revived them and got them back into the Premier League after 16 years.

He pointed out that Leeds were struggling to find their way before the Italian arrived and feels the fans should be more gracious towards him.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “It’s unfathomable.

“Whatever you might be thinking about Radrizzani right now and whatever you might be thinking about the decision with Bielsa, this was a club that sat outside of the Premier League for 16 years.

“They went through two or three virtual administrations with Ken Bates pre-packed and in and out of financial difficulty.

“They couldn’t find their way, couldn’t find their backsides with both hands in a funnel.

“They got out of the league under this owner and now you have some adversity, you are going to shout sack the board?

“I don’t know what to say to people like that.”

The point at home on Sunday got Leeds out of the bottom three but the danger of being relegated remains going into the final game of the season.