Former Aston Villa man Paul Merson thinks that a switch to Aston Villa would be an unbelievable move for Kalvin Phillips as it would give him the chance to play under Steven Gerrard.

Phillips’ future at Leeds United has become a source of big speculation amid suggestions that he could depart Elland Road in the summer, regardless of whether the Whites are relegated.

The club on their part have deferred any new contract talks with the 26-year-old until June as they want to be sure of their future.

Merson feels that it will be a hard summer for the midfielder, who will have a big conversation with England manager Gareth Southgate to find out whether playing in the Championship would damage his chances of playing at international level.

“If Leeds do end up going down, it’ll be a hard summer for Kalvin Phillips”, Merson wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

“There will be a big conversation with Gareth Southgate if I’m honest.

“He will go to Gareth and ask, “Do I need to be playing in the Premier League to make the World Cup squad?” and I think that will be a big part of it.

Aston Villa are one of many clubs linked with Villa and former club attacker Merson backed the potential switch.

“I don’t think Phillips is too good for Aston Villa, who have been linked with him recently.

“It’s a massive football club and he would be playing under one of the greatest English footballers of our generation in Gerrard.

“So Villa would be an unbelievable move for him.”

Phillips is set to play his final game of the season for Leeds this weekend when the Whites take on Brentford.