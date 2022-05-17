League One side Barnsley are ready to secure a deal to sign Leicester City youngster Jack Butterfill this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Barnsley finished at the foot of the Championship table this season and will be plying their trade in League One in the 2022/23 campaign.

The club are still on the lookout for a new manager, but that has not stopped their recruitment team from trying to line up signings for the summer.

Barnsley have their eyes on Leicester teenage forward Butterfill, who will be out of contract at the end of the campaign.

They are prepared to work out a deal and secure the 18-year-old striker’s signature as soon as possible.

The youngster has scored eight goals in 16 appearances at Leicester in the Under-18 Premier League this season and is rated highly.

But for the moment, he does not have a pathway to the first team at the King Power Stadium and is ready to move on from the Foxes.

Barnsley are well-placed to get a deal done for him and take Butterfill to Oakwell in the next transfer window.

The club are hoping to sort out a new manager soon, with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink emerging as their top choice.