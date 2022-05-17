Vincent Kompany has emerged as the preferred managerial choice for Burnley but they need to survive in the Premier League in order to tempt him into moving to Turf Moor, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Burnley have been on the lookout for a new manager for several weeks, but are depending on caretaker boss Mike Jackson to see them through the season.

With their Premier League survival on the line, Burnley are trying to navigate the choppy waters of finding a new manager without the clarity on where they will be playing next season.

Kompany and Carlos Carvalhal have emerged as the likely candidates to become the next Burnley boss.

And it has been claimed that the former Manchester City defender is now the clear favourite for the Burnley board.

He is now the number one target as Burnley look to convince the Anderlecht boss to return to England this summer

However, Burnley will have to survive in the Premier League in order to attract the Belgian in the coming days.

Kompany has another offer on his table from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg, but Burnley would become more attractive to him if they are still in the Premier League next season.

Burnley are now banking on Jackson to help them survive over the next week in order for them to get the former defender to return to England.