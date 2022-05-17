Jerome Boateng has revealed that he would try to sign Harry Kane as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich, as the Tottenham Hotspur hitman is a complete striker.

Lewandowski’s future at the German giants is under the scanner as he has expressed his desire to leave the club in the summer in search of a new challenge.

Bayern Munich are in the process of identifying potential targets to replace the Poland international, should he leave and they are currently linked with a clutch of names.

Former Bavarians star Boateng has revealed he would try to bring in Spurs striker Kane to the Allianz Arena, to replace Lewandowski, who he feels is the best in the world in his position.

“Many strikers have impressed me and at the moment they [Bayern Munich] have the best with Lewy”, Boateng told Sky Deutschland.

“[Karim] Benzema can also be mentioned with the season he has had.

“Personally, I would immediately try to get Harry Kane at Bayern [as a replacement for Lewandowski].

“That’s my opinion.”

Boateng explained that Kane is a complete striker that scores goals regularly for Spurs, who are not world class, and believes he can do better at Bayern Munich, where he could be a superb replacement for Lewandowski.

“For me, Kane is a complete striker who scores goals every day for Spurs, who are a very good but not a world-class team.

“If he plays in a team like Bayern, I think he is a super replacement [for Lewandowski as he is still] in a very good football age.

“But that’s up to Bayern.”

Spurs boss Antonio Conte sees Kane playing a key part in his project at Tottenham and the striker has expressed his delight at working under the Italian, with Champions League football also likely to be on offer at the club next season.