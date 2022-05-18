Celtic have registered their interest in Cardiff City winger Japhet Matondo, but could face competition from Leeds United, according to Football Scotland.

Still only 16, the teenager from Wales has not just featured for Cardiff’s Under-23 team, but has also played for his country at Under-16 and Under-17 levels.

Celtic see Matondo as a replacement for another 16-year-old, Ben Doak, who they lost to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in March.

Matondo could cost the recently-crowned Scottish champions just around £130,000, due to cross-border rules, and they have registered an interest in securing his services.

They could well have a battle on their hands to land Matondo though as Yorkshire giants Leeds are also keen to land the Cardiff man.

However, the Whites would likely have to pay substantially more for Matondo due to being within the same system.

Matondo is tipped for big things and can play on both flanks.

His most recent involvement with Wales was in March this year, when he played for 45 minutes against Slovenia in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifiers.