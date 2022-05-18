Crystal Palace have cancelled an overnight hotel stay on Merseyside ahead of facing Everton on Thursday night at Goodison Park, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Palace have decided against travelling to Liverpool a day before the game and staying in a Merseyside hotel as part of their preparations.

Patrick Vieira and his squad will be flying out to the north west of England on the day of the game on Thursday and preparing for the fixture.

The decision has been taken after a few other teams faced trouble during their hotel stays on Merseyside ahead of games against Everton.

Both Chelsea and Brentford were hassled by home fans during the nights before their game at Goodison Park.

Fireworks and other noises were set off to disturb the two London teams during the night to try and disrupt their preparations.

Palace have decided against any potential hotel issues and will travel in and out of Merseyside on Thursday.

Everton could secure their top-flight status for next season if they beat Crystal Palace at home on Thursday night.