French champions Paris Saint-Germain are the reason why Sadio Mane is reluctant about signing a new contract with Liverpool, it has been claimed in Germany.

Mane has a year left on his contract at Liverpool and there has been increasing chatter around his future at the club this summer.

Despite being one of the players who are leading Liverpool’s unprecedented push to win the quadruple, the Senegalese might not be at Anfield next season.

Bayern Munich are interested in signing him, but it is the interest from PSG that has turned Mane’s head ahead of the summer.

According to German daily Bild, PSG’s interest has made Mane reluctant about signing a new contract with the Reds.

Liverpool are prepared to offer him a new deal, but there is yet to be a sign he will pen fresh terms.

PSG have a serious interest in him and that has made the player think about moving to the French capital this summer.

The wages on offer from PSG have also made Mane think about a move away from Anfield in the upcoming transfer window.

With Mohamed Salah also yet to sign a new deal, Liverpool are staring at the possibility of losing two big attackers this summer.