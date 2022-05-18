Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi has admitted that he would love to bring back Cenk Tosun, but revealed the Turkish giants are some way away from being able to match the Everton hitman’s wage demands.

Tosun is out of contract at Goodison Park in the summer, and he is set to be available on a free transfer, having struggled to live up to expectations at Everton.

The hitman’s former club Besiktas have emerged as one of his top potential suitors in the summer, as he aims to breathe life into his stalled career, having remained a fringe player at Everton this season.

Besiktas president Cebi has revealed that he would love to bring Tosun back to the Vodafone Park Arena, where he has already spent a significant chunk of his career so far, on two separate stints.

However, Cebi stressed that there is a huge difference between what the Turkish giants are prepared to pay him in wages and what he is currently demanding.

“Cenk Tosun is like our son, but there is a serious difference between us in terms of wages”, Cebi was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Fotomac.

“Love is different, reality is different.

“Do I want to [bring him back?].

“Yes, for Besiktas.”

Tosun has also been clear about how much he loves Besiktas and it remains to be seen whether both parties will succeed in reaching an agreement over a move in the summer.