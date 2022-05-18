Craig Moore is certain that if Rangers can win the Europa League then they will be in a stronger position to sign players in the approaching summer transfer window.

The Gers, who conceded the league title to their fierce rivals Celtic, reached the final of the Europa League by virtue of a 3-2 aggregate win over RB Leipzig in the semi-final.

Another Bundesliga side await in Seville tonight in the shape of Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers could make history by winning the Europa League.

Winning the Europa League would mean Rangers would be into next season’s Champions League group stage and would also be in the UEFA Super Cup.

Moore believes that victory would help Rangers be able to splash the cash in the summer transfer window and attract top players to Ibrox.

“We’ve had some very quiet transfer windows, yes”, Moore told German magazine Kicker.

“But hopefully, this Europa League will also help a bit financially so that the team can be strengthened.

“The winner of the final is in the Champions League so that would be the next boost for the box office and also a strong signal for Scottish football as a whole.”

Moore feels that playing in the Champions League would make players want to head to Rangers.

“This is how we attract players who may not be at their absolute best yet, but appreciate the opportunity here.

“You now know that there are big clubs in Scotland that are internationally competitive.

“Then there is the atmosphere in the stadiums, which is simply unique.”

A win would be Rangers’ first major trophy under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who replaced Steven Gerrard in November last year.