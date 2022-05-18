Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to secure a deal to sign Paulo Dybala on a free transfer in the summer, it has been claimed.

Dybala will be leaving Juventus on a free transfer as his contract with Juventus will expire at the end of the current season.

Inter have long been the favourites to sign the Argentine and he is believed to be preferring staying in Italy beyond the end of the next transfer window; a move to Inter having been agreed though was recently denied.

The Serie A giants are pushing to get a deal over the line but they are now set to face competition from the Premier League.

According to ESPN LN+’s Christian Martin, Spurs are pushing to jostle for the signature of the 28-year-old attacker this summer.

The north London club will qualify for the Champions League if they get a point at Norwich City on Sunday.

Antonio Conte previously coached the Argentine at Juventus and wants to add him to his north London club.

Fabio Paratici’s prior relationship with Dybala and his representatives from his days at Juventus is also a key aspect for Tottenham.

Dybala’s representatives have been contacted by several other Premier League clubs but Spurs seem to be the ones who are showing concrete interest in him.