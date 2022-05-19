Leeds United could look to sell Port Vale loan star Ryan Edmondson in the summer, according to Leeds Live.

The 20-year-old has been on the books at Elland Road since 2017, initially joining their Under-18s set-up.

Edmondson has been spending time away from Leeds on a string loan spells and his currently plying his trade at League Two side Port Vale, joining them in January.

The striker spent the first half of this season on loan at League One side Fleetwood, where he struggled for game time and was recalled before Leeds sent him to join the Valiants.

Edmondson will enter the final year of his contract at Leeds following this season, while he so far has just two senior appearances to his name at the club.

And the Yorkshire giants are tipped to sell the Whites Under-23s star in the upcoming window.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has first team plans for a number of Leeds youth stars that have managed to impress this season, but Edmondson has again had an underwhelming campaign.

While Leeds are currently locked in a relegation battle, Edmondson has been playing a part at Port Vale, who are looking to earn promotion into League One.