Manchester United and Manchester City target Enzo Fernandez wants to stay at River Plate until the end of the year despite serious interest from several clubs in Europe.

The 21-year-old central midfielder has bewitched many European scouts and several clubs are interested in taking him across the Atlantic.

Manchester United and Manchester City are said to have held talks with his representatives over a move and even Real Madrid are believed to be in the mix for the midfielder.

Benfica sporting director Rui Pedro Bra recently flew down to Argentina to meet Fernandez and presented the Portuguese’s club’s proposal to him.

Fernandez was impressed with what he heard from Benfica but according to Portuguese sports daily Record, he is still not thinking about a transfer.

The Argentinian midfielder wants to spend the rest of the year at River Plate before considering a move to Europe.

It has been claimed that Fernandez could be more open to a transfer in the winter transfer window next year.

Fernandez recently broke into the Argentina squad and is likely to not want to hamper his chances of playing in the World Cup by moving to Europe this summer.

River Plate are likely to sell him if they receive a fee in the region of €20m in the next window.