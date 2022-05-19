Newcastle United have been dealt a blow in the race for Giovanni Simeone as he has revealed that he prefers to move to La Liga if he leaves Italy in the summer.

A new striker is at the top of Magpies boss Eddie Howe’s transfer wish list and the club have a number of players in that position on their transfer radar as the summer window edges closer.

Cagliari loan star Simeone, who is currently playing for Hellas Verona, is a name linked with interest from the Magpies, but he also has other admirers across Europe in Villarreal, Valencia, Sevilla, Napoli and AC Milan.

And in less than ideal news for Newcastle, the hitman has revealed that he prefers to move to Spain should he leave Italy in the summer as he wants to play against his father Diego, who is the coach of La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old admitted that he does not know what will happen to him at the end of this season but is hoping Verona will trigger the €12m purchase option in his contract and sign him permanently from Cagliari.

“I don’t know what will happen, I hope they sign me permanently”, Simeone told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I’d be happy to stay, but I also have ambitions to grow and if I were to leave, I would like to go to La Liga to face my father.”

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will swoop for the Argentine striker in the aproaching window, while other players in that position linked with the club include the likes of Darwin Nunez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Patrick Bamford and Ivan Toney.