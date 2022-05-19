Clinton Morrison has praised the belief and desire shown by Everton in spite of going 2-0 down against Crystal Palace, acknowledging the role the fans played in the come-from-behind 3-2 win.

The Toffees ensured Premier League safety after registering a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace in what was their final home game of the season on Thursday night.

The fans were vocal throughout, cheering their team and showing their emotions when the final whistle blew at Goodison Park on the night.

Morrison believes that Frank Lampard’s side showed that belief and desire to get back into the game, despite going into the break being 2-0 down.

He also acknowledged the role the fans played and insisted that the Toffees deserve their celebrations now.

“Credit to Everton because I thought at 2-0 it was done and dusted. I thought it was all over”, former Palace man Morrison said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“Being 2-0 down and showing that belief and desire to get back in. I think the fans played a big part.

“They can celebrate now.”

On the night when the Toffees ensured safety, fellow relegation battlers Burnley were held on to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa.

The Clarets now head onto the final day with their noses just in front of fellow relegation battlers Leeds United.