Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s agents have informed his suitors about their client’s financial expectations, amid interest from Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Mkhitaryan’s contract with Roma is set to expire at the end of the season and he is yet to agree to sign on a new deal with the Serie A giants.

The Giallorossi want to offer him a new contract, but the former Manchester United man has not taken a decision and is prepared to listen to other proposals.

Tottenham are amongst the clubs who have made enquiries for him, while Inter and Napoli are also considering snapping up the attacking midfielder on a free transfer this summer.

And according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the 33-year-old’s representatives have informed his suitors about his financial demands.

Mkhitaryan wants a two-year contract worth €4m net per season as wages from this summer onwards.

Roma are prepared to meet those demands, but the player is yet to decide whether he wants to stay in the Italian capital.

He is keen to consider a move away from Roma but so far, clubs have only made enquiries for him.

The Armenian is yet to receive any concrete offers from any of the clubs ahead of the transfer window.