Burnley and Leeds United have written to the Premier League to demand details of any action or investigation the league has started into Everton, following the Toffees’ big financial losses, according to The Times.

Everton have been battling Burnley and Leeds to stay afloat in the Premier League this season and achieved their objective on Thursday night with a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

Now on the final matchday either Burnley or Leeds will be relegated to the Championship, in the process missing out on millions of pounds of revenue next term.

The pair though are threatening legal action against the Premier League as they feel Everton have breached financial fair play rules.

Everton lost £371.8m over the last three years, while the league’s rules only allow a loss of £105m over a three-year period; losses due to covid are allowed to be written off.

Burnley and Leeds have written to the Premier League over the matter.

They want to know what action the Premier League has taken or whether an investigation has been launched.

Breaking the rules can lead to sanctions which include points deductions.

Burnley and Leeds have told the league they reserve the right to take legal action.