Martin Keown is of the view that Frank Lampard is more in touch with his players at Everton as they are a people’s club compared to when he was at Chelsea, who he thinks are cut-throat.

Toffees boss Lampard is currently in charge of his second Premier League club, with his first stint in the top flight coming at Chelsea, where he was sacked halfway into his second season in charge.

The 43-year-old has succeeded in keeping Everton afloat in the top flight in what has been very difficult season for the club, and in the process has been able to create a sense of togetherness among a fanbase that was largely left frustrated by their club’s recent shortcomings.

Former top flight star Keown is of the view that Lampard is learning a lot at Goodison Park, where he is more in touch with his players compared to his former side Chelsea.

Keown explained that Everton are a people’s club and it has allowed Lampard to have a special relationship with the players, the hierarchy and the fans, unlike at Chelsea, who are more cut-throat.

“I think he [Lampard] is learning a lot”, Keown told talkSPORT.

“I think when he was maybe at Chelsea, and I’ve never been part of Chelsea, but it is quite cut-throat, that football club.

“I think, now that he has been at Everton, they are a people’s club, it is all about people.

“And I sense he has got a special relationship with the way they have treated him and that then spreads to his players.

“He seems like he is much more in touch with the players he has got now and he has got incredible results.”

Having ensured their safety, Lampard’s focus will turn to player recruitment in the summer as he wants to implement a more attractive brand of attacking football at the club.