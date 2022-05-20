Newcastle United are not close to signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson for the moment, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The rumour mill was awash with talk of Henderson being on the verge of joining Newcastle on Thursday, with claims that he was in the north east for talks with the club.

There were suggestions that a deal was almost 99 per cent done and Newcastle were on the cusp of getting an agreement to sign the Manchester United goalkeeper, potentially on loan.

But those claims were immediately played down with suggestions that a deal was not as advanced as was being reported.

And it has been claimed that Newcastle are not anywhere close to signing Henderson at the moment.

Newcastle still have one last game to prepare for this Sunday and Eddie Howe is focused on that at this moment in time.

The Magpies want an upgrade in their goalkeeping department and Henderson has been on their radar since January.

However, a deal is not close to being imminent and Newcastle will not be signing the goalkeeper soon.

Henderson has played just three times this season and is keen to move on from Manchester United this summer.