Simon Jordan has admitted that he is unsure whether Leeds United would have appointed Jesse Marsch to replace Marcelo Bielsa if they did not have American investors at the club.

Leeds are going into the last day of the season with their relegation fate out of their hands and they need Burnley to drop points to have any chance of survival in the Premier League.

A five-game unbeaten run last month seemed to have pulled Leeds away from the relegation scrap but three defeats on the trot pulled them right back into the doldrums.

Jordan admitted that the decision to sack Bielsa at the end of February was the right call as the club were heading in the wrong direction and the Argentine was more or less done at Elland Road.

However, he does not believe Marsch was the right appointment and feels it would not have happened if 44 per cent of Leeds were not owned by the 49ers Enterprises.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “The management from Bielsa was going in the wrong direction.

“I think he was done. I have got a lot of friends who are Leeds fans that think that he wasn’t.

“But it looked as if he was done.

“I am not sure the appointment of Jesse Marsch was the right one.

“I am not sure it would have been made if they didn’t have American investors inside the football club.”

Leeds have to beat Brentford on Sunday and hope Burnley do not get more than a point against Newcastle.

However, a draw would be enough for Leeds if Burnley lose to the Magpies on the final day.