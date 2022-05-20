Palmeiras have set a steep asking price for 21-year-old midfielder Danilo, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.

The Brazilian midfielder has impressed scouts from European clubs with his performances for Palmeiras.

Several big European clubs are considering taking him across the Atlantic in the upcoming transfer window as part of their plans.

Arsenal have an interest in him with their director of football Edu believed to be a big fan of him and he also has suitors in Italy where Inter and Juventus are considering snapping him up.

Palmeiras are aware of Danilo’s growing reputation and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Brazilians have identified an asking price for him.

It has been claimed that Palmeiras want around €25m before they could agree to sell him.

The club have taken note of the stature of the clubs who are keen on him and have set their financial demands accordingly.

Danilo is also being watched by French champions Paris Saint-Germain, who have the financial might to blow his other suitors out of the water.