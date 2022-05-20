Eddie Howe has insisted that he wants his Newcastle United players to show ambition next season but stressed the importance of managing expectations at the club.

Howe transformed Newcastle’s season in the second half of the campaign and they could still finish in the top half of the league table if results go their way on the final day.

Newcastle are expected to again spend big in the summer despite suggestions that their transfer budget will be limited and there is talk of the club challenging for European spots next season.

Howe is keen to see his players be more confident and show ambition at the start of the 2022/23 campaign, but wants them to have lofty targets.

However, he insisted that the club will have their internal targets and stressed the importance of managing expectations after an excellent second half of the current season.

The Newcastle manager said in a press conference when asked about next season: “I want my squad to be confident, ambitious.

“They have to believe in big things and we have to set targets internally…we also have to manage the expectation around the team.

“We don’t want them to play under an unnecessary burden and pressure.”

Ahead of the last game of the season, Newcastle are 12th in the Premier League standings on 46 points.