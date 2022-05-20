PSV Eindhoven CEO Toon Gerbrands has revealed that the club once stopped Steven Bergwijn from joining Ajax before he moved to Tottenham Hotspur.

Bergwijn was wanted at Ajax in the winter transfer window and the Dutch giants even tabled a bid to take him back to the Netherlands.

However, Tottenham blocked the move as Antonio Conte was not keen to weaken his squad in the middle of the season and the Dutch club did not offer a high enough fee to change minds in north London.

Bergwijn is expected to move on from Tottenham this summer and Ajax are believed to be interested in taking him to Amsterdam again ahead of the start of next season.

Ajax have been long-term admirers of the player and Gerbrands admitted that PSV once blocked the player from joining the Dutch champions as they were not prepared to sell one of their best players to their rivals.

The PSV CEO told Eintovenaar: “Bergwijn played for a while but we said: he will not go to Ajax.

“That involved a lot of money, but we just said no.”

Bergwijn played very little football since Spurs decided against selling him to Ajax in the January transfer window.