Everton loan star Ellis Simms has revealed that he makes the effort to watch the Toffees every time they are in action and is sure he will get his opportunity at some point.

Simms has been on a roll for Hearts since going on a loan to the Edinburgh club in the January transfer window, hitting seven goals in the Scottish Premiership in 17 matches.

The striker was also on loan in the latter half of the last campaign, at Blackpool, where he scored ten goals, including two in the playoffs as they won promotion to the Championship.

Simms admitted that with his end goal being getting into the Everton senior squad he watches every game they play, even when on loan, and he will happily comply with any decision the club take regarding his future in the summer.

The striker wants to follow in the paths of Anthony Gordon and Tom Davies in cementing his place in the Toffees first team squad, having come up from the academy.

“I try to watch every Everton game because at the end of the day my aim is to break into that first team”, Simms told The Athletic.

“Going on loan builds my profile and hopefully I can show the manager what I’m about in pre-season.

“I’m contracted to Everton so I’ll be happy with whatever they think is best for my development.

“It’s nice to see that there is that pathway there, like with Anthony.

“He’s got in the team, done well, and stayed there.

“Had a great season.

“You see with Anthony and Tom that you’ll play if you’re good enough.

“I know if I keep working hard and playing well, I’ll eventually get a chance.

“Then it’s down to me what I do with that opportunity.”

Simms did make his debut for the Toffees this season, in December just before going on loan in January, and it remains to be seen if after two impressive loan spells he finds himself in the plans of manager Frank Lampard in the next campaign.