Sunderland manager Alex Neil has questioned the Black Cats’ favourites status going into the League One playoff final and also revealed how the introduction of VAR in the match will impact him.

The Black Cats both finished above their opponents, Wycombe Wanderers, and had a positive head-to-head in the league season, winning one game and drawing the other.

However, it is the Chairboys who were in the Championship more recently than the Black Cats, last season, and they also have experience of winning the League One playoffs under their current manager Gareth Ainsworth.

Neil stressed that he does not mind the Black Cats being considered the favourites, but thinks that with Wycombe being in the Championship last season and Sunderland having been stuck in League One for four years, he does not see why his side would be seen as such.

“That’s fine”, Neil said in a press conference about Sunderland being considered the favourites ahead of the playoff final.

“People can speak about what they want.

“Wycombe were in the Championship last year, and I’m not trying to play us down.

“We’ve been in League One for four years so I’m not sure how big of a favourites we are.”

The Black Cats boss revealed that with the addition of VAR, he may have to check his celebrations when his team scores, for fear of the decision being overturned.

“It’s there and the only thing I may have to do is not celebrate it too much if we do score”, Neil added.

Both Wycombe and the Black Cats finished their regular season strongly, losing their last match in February, and only one point separated them in the table.

Neil will be hoping that his side have the edge this afternoon and are able to claim promotion.