Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo is of the view that discussions need to be taking place in the dressing room to ensure the Whites players do not do anything rash at Brentford.

The Whites have got a century of yellow cards this season in the league, breaking the record for any team in a single campaign in the Premier League, and they have had three sending offs to go along with it.

Two of the red cards though came in the Whites’ recent games, before the match against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, contributing to the losses in those outings against Arsenal and Chelsea.

Matteo feels that it is necessary that the right conversations are being conducted with the help of the manager and the senior players to keep control of emotions and not do anything silly.

The Whites legend thinks Leeds can draw from their experience to know the cost of silly decisions but he also feels Leeds need a bit of luck to ensure their safety.

Speaking on LUTV, Matteo said: “I’m sure there will be meetings going with the manager and probably the senior pros.

“There should be this kind of conversation going on, the importance, what we need to do to try to win the game, have a plan for this last game.

“Because we know it isn’t going to be easy and there’s going to be a lot of emotions but don’t do anything silly.

“We have seen what’s happened at times when the emotion has got the better of us, so we can’t have that, we can’t afford to lose any players in this game.

“Give ourselves the best opportunity, the best chance to get points on the table and lady luck as well; we need a little bit of that.”

While cards have been a problem, defensive mishaps too have plagued the Whites team and they will be eager to cut those out in the final game of the season to ensure they have the best possibility to stay up.