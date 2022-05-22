Aston Villa are confident that they can retain the services of Charlton Athletic managerial target Michael Beale, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Beale came to Aston Villa along with boss Steven Gerrard in mid-season, taking the post of assistant manager, and is seen as a key influence in the backroom staff.

The Addicks are looking for a new manager after departing ways with Johnnie Jackson after the conclusion of the League One season.

Beale is a name linked with Charlton, who are keen on him, but there are other clubs in League One as well as sides in the Championship who are interested in the assistant manager.

The Villans are however of the belief that Beale will not leave Villa Park despite the interest from second and third-tier sides.

Beale has been with Gerrard throughout the his managerial career and he has not yet been a boss of any senior side.

Charlton’s interest in Beale goes back to the time even before Johnnie Jackson was appointed, as owner Thomas Sandgaard revealed that after the sacking of Nigel Adkins in mid-season that they talked to the assistant.

Gerrard has stressed that he will not stand in the way of Beale if he wants to take up a managerial job, but Villa are confident that he will remain at the club.