Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch insists that part of his job at Elland Road going forward will be to change the mentality of thinking that they have to do it the hard way.

The Whites escaped relegation by a whisker after Burnley’s 2-1 loss against Newcastle United was followed by their own victory against Brentford.

While reflecting back on his time at Elland Road, the 48-year-old revealed that always felt that his side could ensure survival.

“I believed that we were going to do this”, Marsch told his post match press conference.

“There wasn’t one day I didn’t believe. That’s why I didn’t talk about being in the Championship.”

The former RB Leipzig coach is clear for club to change the mentality of thinking they always have to do it the hard way.

Given the fact that the Peacocks have an incredible team, Marsch feels that they need to always keep in mind the fact that they deserve more.

“I’ve heard this about Leeds a lot – we always think we have to do it the hard way.

“Part of the job is to change that mentality, to say we deserve more.

“We have an incredible club, an incredible team.”

Following their survival in the top flight, Leeds have already started preparations for next season and are currently finalising a deal to sign Brenden Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg.