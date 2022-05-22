Fixture: Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Manchester City have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side to the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

If the hosts can pick up all three points then they will confirm themselves as champions, with Liverpool unable to catch them at the top of the Premier League table.

They start as red hot favourites to claim all three points and have beaten Aston Villa in all of the last eight meetings between the two sides.

Aston Villa have also not managed a win at the Etihad Stadium since 2007.

Manchester City have Ederson between the sticks, while at the back Pep Guardiola selects John Stones, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo.

Midfield sees Rodrigo picked, along with Kevin De Bruyne. Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden support Gabriel Jesus.

Guardiola has options on the bench if he needs to change the game, including Nathan Ake and Jack Grealish.

Manchester City Team vs Aston Villa

Ederson, Stones, Fernandinho (c), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus

Substitutes: Carson, Walker, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Palmer, McAtee