Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has picked his starting line-up and substitutes for the Hammers’ final Premier League game of the season, away at Brighton.

Moyes is keen for his side to finish in a Europa League spot, but they must win and hope that Manchester United do not win at Crystal Palace in order to be able to finish sixth.

If West Ham cannot overtake Manchester United to finish sixth then they would have to be content with a place in the Europa Conference League.

The last six meetings between the two sides have ended in draws and none have been goalless.

West Ham have Lukasz Fabianski in goal on the south coast, while at the back Moyes picks Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma and Aaron Cresswell as a four.

Further up the pitch the Hammers have Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek in midfield, while Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini support Michail Antonio.

If Moyes needs to make changes he has options on the bench to call for, including Mark Noble and Alex Kral.

West Ham United Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Randolph, Johnson, Fredericks, Kral, Noble, Masuaku, Yarmolenko, Okoflex