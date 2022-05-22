Fixture: Brentford vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to take on Brentford in the capital this afternoon, as the Whites play their final game of the Premier League season.

The task for Leeds is simple as they battle the drop, with the side needing to better whatever result Burnley record against Newcastle United.

The Yorkshire giants needed an injury time goal to grab a 2-2 draw against Brentford at Elland Road earlier this season.

Leeds will take encouragement from the fact that Brentford have been beaten at home in five of their last 12 games, but they are again without Patrick Bamford today, who has covid.

Marsch picks Illan Meslier in goal for Leeds, while at the back he opts for Junior Firpo, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Liam Cooper.

Midfield sees Kalvin Phillips deployed for Leeds, while Jack Harrison also starts. Rodrigo plays, along with Raphinha, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt.

If Marsch wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where options include Tyler Roberts and Lewis Bate.

Leeds United Team vs Brentford

Meslier, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Phillips, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Greenwood, Gelhardt

Substitutes: Klaesson, Struijk, Hjelde, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klich, Bate, Gray, Roberts