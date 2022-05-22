Liam Cooper has conceded that Leeds United had loftier ambitions at the start of the season, but stressed that he will still celebrate surviving in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

A 2-1 victory for the Whites at Brentford and a defeat for Burnley at home meant Leeds managed to survive in the Premier League by the skin of their teeth.

The Whites were not the favourites to survive going into the final day of the season as Burnley only had to match their result but the tables turned and Leeds will remain a Premier League club next season.

Cooper admitted at the start of the season that it was not the plan and Leeds had a higher ambition but stressed that surviving in the Premier League is still a success given the trials and tribulations they had to undergo this year.

He insisted that he will celebrate their survival as it got very hectic towards the end and they deserve to rejoice.

The Leeds captain said on Sky Sports: “Unbelievable – at the start of the season we set out for a lot better than that but after all the adversity we’ve faced our backs have been against the wall.

“That is a success in itself today.

“I’m not one for celebrating things like that but after what we’ve faced this season I will celebrate that.

“It was hectic and what a finish for the winner.”

Leeds will now hope to hold on to their best players such as Kalvin Phillips over the summer and build on their final day success.