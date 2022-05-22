Wolves are interested in obtaining the services of Venezia star Thomas Henry in the approaching summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto.

Henry joined the Italian side in the summer but only after strong speculation had seen him being linked with Scottish giants Celtic.

He has impressed in his maiden season for the Italian club, making more than 30 appearances in the league.

The striker has also got in among the goals and assists, netting two strikes earlier this month before injury forced him off in last weekend’s game against Roma.

Now Wolves have taken an interest in the striker and could launch a pursuit of him to add to their striking department.

One of the criticisms levelled at the Wolves squad in boss Bruno Lage’s maiden season has been their lack of threat of up front, with their goal-numbers being low relative to the teams near them in the table.

Lage may be looking to strengthen in that area ahead of the next season and thus Wolves have taken an interest in Henry.

With Venezia relegated from Serie A, it remains to be seen if they sell their star striker after only one season and if the player himself is attracted by playing in the Premier League instead of the Italian second tier.