Roma are plotting to land Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and feel they could bring down the Villa Park club’s price.

The Giallorossi are looking to land a midfielder in the approaching summer transfer window and have watched with interest as Aston Villa have signed Boubacar Kamara.

They are keen on Aston Villa’s Luiz and, according to Italian outlet ForzaRoma.it, see Kamara’s Villa Park move as opening the door for their target to leave.

It is claimed that Aston Villa would want in the region of €20m for Luiz, a figure that Roma would like to bring down.

And Roma believe they could use goalkeeper Robin Olsen, on loan at Aston Villa, to reduce the cash figure which would be needed for Luiz.

Olsen is on loan at Aston Villa from Roma and it is suggested Villa want to sign him permanently, with the cost being €3.5m.

Roma feel they can afford Luiz’s wage demands, expected to be €3m net per season.

However, they could face competition for the midfielder due to interest from Chelsea and Manchester City.