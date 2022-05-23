Sevilla president Jose Castro has remained coy on whether his side are keen on signing Luis Suarez, who has been linked with interest from Aston Villa.

The Uruguayan is currently a free agent, having parted ways with Atletico Madrid following the expiration of his contract.

Suarez is keen on joining a club in Europe where he can earn starts on a regular basis as he wants to be part of the Uruguay squad for the forthcoming World Cup.

The hitman’s former clubs Barcelona and Ajax are claimed to be keen on signing him, in addition to La Liga side Sevilla.

Premier League outfit Aston Villa, managed by Suarez’s former team-mate Steven Gerrard, are also linked with interest in adding him to their squad in the summer, amidst him also having suitors in Spain and in the Netherlands.

However, Sevilla president Castro has insisted that he is not going to talk about Suarez or whether his side are interested in him, as he is not playing for them.

“I’m not going to talk about players who aren’t from Sevilla, even if he has said goodbye to Atletico Madrid”, Castro was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo when asked whether his side are interested in a move for Suarez.

“La Liga only ended last night.”

The Lions have already completed the signing of Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer and it remains to be seen whether they will secure another free agent in the shape of Suarez.