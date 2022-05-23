Robin Koch has insisted he feels comfortable at Leeds United and wants to stay at the Elland Road club.

The German defender helped Leeds to secure their Premier League status on the last day of the season with a 2-1 win away at Brentford.

Leeds needed to better any result Burnley achieved against Newcastle United and comfortably survived after winning while the Clarets lost.

Koch completed the full 90 minutes in the capital in the unfamiliar right-back position and ended the campaign with 20 Premier League appearances this term to his name.

The 25-year-old has a deal with Leeds until 2024 and is now looking forward, insisting he has no plans to leave the club.

“I feel super comfortable in the city and at the club, and I have a contract here”, Koch told German magazine Sport Bild.

“When I joined Leeds we had a project in mind, a journey that is not over for us as a team.”

Koch admits that avoiding relegation has given the Whites a nice feeling, but is clear that next season they want to be well away from the danger zone.

“If you have to fight until the last minute, it’s even nicer when you reach the goal”, he said.

“Avoiding relegation was hugely important for all of us, but we know there is a lot more to this team.

“We want to prove that next season and be in other regions of the table again.

“My personal goal is also to be in a strong team in the Premier League with Leeds and to have a more successful season overall with my team-mates.”

Koch has enjoyed a total of 38 outings with Leeds, but he is yet to hit the back of the net.