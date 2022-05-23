Robbie Blake is of the view that in the current market Leeds United should ask for a fee of around £75m for Raphinha’s services from potential suitors in the likes of Barcelona, even though the winger is not worth that much.

Raphinha has impressed for Leeds in the Premier League for two seasons running, and he is heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Although the Brazilian has a relegation release clause in his contract at Leeds, potential suitors such as the Catalans will not be able to trigger it as the Whites secured their safety on the final day of the recently concluded season.

Barcelona will have to sit down and negotiate a deal with Leeds in the upcoming window, should they want to snare away Raphinha and former Whites star Blake is of the view that the Yorkshire giants should ask for a fee in the £75m range for his signature.

Blake conceded that the Brazilian is not worth a whopping £75m, but insists Leeds should seek a fee around that figure considering the current trend in the transfer market and stressed he is a very good footballer with comparable attacking returns.

Asked whether he thinks £75m is a figure he would be looking for Raphinha’s services, Blake said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Well, I think in terms of the current market, which is so bizarre, it would not be far off that, would you, to be honest?

“An attacking player, he scored double figures this season, he assisted in a fair amount, he is a very good football player and if the likes of Barcelona, which they say are in for him, it does bump up a little bit more, does it not?

“So, I do not think, in terms of the current market, do I think he is worth £75m? No.

“But I think in the current market, in the going rate, then I do not think it is asking too much for £75m.”

It remains to be seen what kind of a fee Leeds will put on Raphinha’s head if the likes of Barcelona push to get a deal done in the summer.