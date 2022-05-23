West Ham United boss David Moyes has discussed making a move for Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The Hammers secured a spot in the Europa Conference League for next season following a final day defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Moyes is now looking to strengthen his squad in the approaching summer transfer window and could dip into the Championship.

The West Ham boss has discussed swooping for Hull forward Lewis-Potter, who has been on the radar of several clubs due to his performances in the Championship.

Lewis-Potter, who is capable of playing in a number of attacking roles, made 47 appearances for Hull this season, scoring 13 goals in the process.

West Ham may test the water by putting in an offer for Lewis-Potter as they look to tempt him to the Premier League.

He ended the season strongly, with three goals in his final three Championship appearances.

Hull finished the Championship campaign sitting in 19th place, with 51 points from 46 games.