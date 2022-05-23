Wolverhampton Wanderers are trying to convince Morgan Gibbs-White to sign a contract extension, according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old spent the entire course of last season on loan at Sheffield United, playing an instrumental role in helping them reach the playoffs in the Championship.

He ended the season with 23 goal contributions in 40 appearances, though it was not enough to help Sheffield United win promotion back to the promised land.

It is now time for Gibbs-White to return to his parent club where he has a contract until 2024, having only signed an extension in August last year.

Now Wolves want to offer Gibbs-White yet another extension following his impressive performances in the Championship and bring him into the first-team fold.

The player though will need to be convinced that it is the right move.

Manager Bruno Lage is of the opinion that Gibbs-White can have an impact in the top flight.

The midfielder has interest from other clubs with newly-crowned Italian champions AC Milan and fellow Premier League outfit Southampton are keeping an eye on him.

It now remains to be seen where Gibbs-White plays his football next season.