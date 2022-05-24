Gabriel Magalhaes is unlikely to push for a departure from Arsenal this summer, despite interest from Serie A giants Juventus, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 24-year-old centre-back started every Premier League game of the recently concluded campaign after missing the first three matches.

He has been one of the most important players for Mikel Arteta since joining the club from Lille in 2020 but his future at the club has come under the scanner.

The Brazilian is believed to be Juventus’ top target as they look to secure a left-footed centre-back in the upcoming transfer window.

But it has been claimed that the defender is more than happy at Arsenal and is not looking to leave this summer.

He is unlikely to push for a move away from the Emirates despite interest from one of the giants of European football in Juventus.

The defender is feeling settled in London and is not looking for a change of scenery just yet.

The news will be music to the ears of Arteta, who wants to hold on to his best players while adding more quality to his Arsenal squad.

Arsenal finished fifth in the league and will be missing out on Champions League football for the sixth year running.