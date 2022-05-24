Fiorentina have rekindled their interest in Tottenham Hotspur loanee Pierluigi Gollini as they look to bolster their goalkeeping department in the summer.

Gollini arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on an initial loan deal from Atalanta last summer and clocked up game time for Spurs in domestic cup competitions and the Europa Conference League.

The shot-stopper did not make a single appearance in the Premier League for Tottenham in the recently concluded campaign and his future at the club is under the scanner.

There have been claims that Gollini is not part of Spurs boss Antonio Conte’s plans at the club next season, as they continue to be linked with new names to be back-up for Hugo Lloris next season.

However, Gollini has made it clear that he is open to remaining at Tottenham, should they choose to keep him, while he has also popped up on the transfer radar of Serie A side Torino.

And according to Italian daily La Nazione, Fiorentina have rekindled their interest in the 27-year-old and are keen on signing him in the summer.

La Viola, who had Gollini in their sights in the past, want to reinforce their goalkeeping department and are looking to acquire his services on an initial loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will allow Gollini to return to his parent club Atalanta as Conte looks to overhaul his squad.