Manchester United are set to hold talks with the agents of Newcastle United target Pau Torres later this week.

The 25-year-old defender has been watched by Manchester United in recent years and was a target last summer as well.

Manchester United opted to sign Raphael Varane last year, but Torres has remained on their radar and they are now prepared to move for him.

Erik ten Hag wants to bring in a quality centre-back and the Spaniard has emerged as a big target for the new Manchester United manager.

And according to local Spanish daily El Periodico Mediterraneo, his agents are expected to fly out to England for talks with Manchester United this week.

Manchester United are seriously pushing for the centre-back and a contract is expected to be discussed when the two sides meet.

He has a €60m release clause in his contract but Manchester United are prepared to offer around €50m to Villarreal.

The Premier League giants are prepared to offer more money than any of the defender’s Spanish suitors, however he has also been strongly linked with Newcastle, who could also splash the cash.

Eddie Howe wants to add to his defensive options in the summer and is an admirer of Torres.

The centre-back would prefer to stay in Spain but a move to the Premier League seems more likely.