Sascha Empacher, Sasa Kalajdzic’s agent, has revealed that Newcastle United and West Ham United target is in no rush to make a decision on his future as he remains locked in negotiations with Bayern Munich.

Kalajdzic has only one season left on his current deal at Stuttgart and has emerged as a target for several clubs across Europe.

The Austrian is on the transfer radar of Newcastle, where a new hitman is a priority for boss Eddie Howe, while West Ham, who are looking to add more depth to their striker position, are also keen on him.

Kalajdzic and his entourage are in talks with Bayern Munich over a move, but any deal is yet to be agreed on and his agent Empacher has insisted that the player is in no hurry to make a decision on his future.

Empacher added that there is a lot of time in the summer, and stressed the striker still has a year left on his contract at Stuttgart.

Bayern Munich could lose Robert Lewandowski this summer, amid interest from Barcelona.

“There is no rush”, Empacher told German broadcaster Sport1.

“Sasa still has a year left on his contract at VfB Stuttgart.

“The summer is still long.”

It has been claimed that Stuttgart are looking for as much as €30m for Kalajdzic’s services, but as he has only one year left on his contract, he is tipped to command a fee in the €20m to €25m range.