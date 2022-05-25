Stuttgart legend Guido Buchwald has issued advice to Newcastle United and West Ham United target Sasa Kalajdzic to remain at the German side for one more season, which he feels would do him a lot of good.

Kalajdzic, who is in the final year of his contract at Stuttgart, is a player in demand with the summer transfer window rapidly approaching.

German giants Bayern Munich are locked in talks with Kalajdzic over a summer move, while he has also admirers in the Premier League in the shape of Newcastle, who see a new hitman as their number one priority in the summer, and West Ham, where boss David Moyes wants to have more options in the striker role.

However, Stuttgart legend Buchwald has advised the Austrian to stay at his current side for one more year as it would be a big positive for him.

Buchwald explained that it is important for Kalajdzic to play a whole season in a key role, having missed a large chunk of the recently concluded campaign owing to injury.

“Another year at Stuttgart would certainly do him good”, Buchwald was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.

“I don’t just mean that as a VfB player, but also for his confidence

“It would be important for him to play a whole season without injury and as a leader.

“At Bayern or [Borussia] Dortmund the competitive situation would be completely different and he would be thrown into the middle of a fight.”

Kalajdzic and his representatives are in no rush to take a decision over his future as they are relaxed about his situation with a lot of time left in the summer.